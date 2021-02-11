MasterCard plans to follow PayPal with crypto receipts for merchants, Cardano launching Native Tokens

Crypto at a Glance

The markets slowed yesterday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both seeing small retraces after hitting new all-time highs earlier in the week. The rumour mill continues to grind though, with new reports quoting a ‘source familiar matter’ that MasterCard is planning to give merchants the option to receive payments in cryptocurrency later this year. The question is, will it stop people HODLing and get them to start spending their crypto?

It was a similar story across the board yesterday, with minor losses or minor gains for the majority. The story of the moment continues to be Cardano, which is now up more than 100% in the last 10 days alone. The rise follows last week’s upgrade of the platform’s ‘native tokens’ testnet – (read today’s Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater) the first step towards allowing full multi-asset support and enabling the use of cryptocurrencies from other blockchains on Cardano, and the creation of their own tokens, similar to functionality offered by Ethereum. Cardano has already announced a partnership with AI and blockchain giant, Singularity.net. Is this rise just the beginning?

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 10 February, 2021, at a price of $44,918.18 – down from $46,481.10 the day before.



The daily high yesterday was $47,145.57 and the daily low was $43,881.15.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $9,856.61. In 2019, it was $3,690.19.

As of today, buying bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is currently $831,896,263,974. down from $862,486,778,655 yesterday. That keeps Bitcoin in ninth spot on the list of largest assets in the world, above Facebook and Tesla. Gold’s market cap is $11.705 trillion, so there’s still a good amount of growth.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $83,742,305,480, down from $86,190,254,134 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 92.88%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains high, in Extreme Greed at 93.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently 61.61. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 69.57. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

–

What they said yesterday…

% Increase over last year…

Ethereum: +683%

Bitcoin: +363%

Lumber: +115%

Soybeans: +59%

Silver: +55%

Copper: +46%

Corn: +45%

Cotton: +30%

Coffee: +25%

S&P 500: +20%

Gold: +17%

Crude Oil: +16%

Wheat: +16%

US Home Prices: +10%

—

US Consumer Price Index (reported today): +1.4% — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) February 10, 2021

ICMI: This week @singularity_net announced that one billion new AGI tokens will be created on the Cardano blockchain.



This will be the first major token release on the Cardano Native Assets platform and is "the largest democratic exercise in the history of decentralized AI"! pic.twitter.com/q0R9BzM1lg — IOHK Media (@IOHKMedia) February 10, 2021

Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

Mike strikes again.

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shuts down for ten years.” – Warren Buffett on #Bitcoin — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) February 10, 2021

Gene’s been into bitcoin all nite.

Bitcoin @bitcoin I bought seven figure months ago. It’s been very good to me. Do I believe it’s going even higher than the recent record breaking surges? You bet! — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) February 10, 2021

First Musk, then Simmons, then Lohan! It never rains but it pours.

bitcoin to the moon 🚀 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) February 10, 2021

