Marty Sheargold: Australian radio DJ gets chop after Matildas ‘penis’ jibe

Marty Sheargold caused outrage with his comments about the Matildas

Australian radio presenter Marty Sheargold has departed station Triple M after he claimed he’d prefer to impale his genitals than watch the women’s national football team, the Matildas.

Shock-jock Sheargold told listeners of his show on Monday that he “would rather hammer a nail through the head of [his] penis” than watch the Matildas and compared the team to schoolgirls.

His comments provoked furious and widespread condemnation and accusations of misogyny, with Australian sports minister Anika Wells calling them “boorish, boring and wrong”.

Sheargold apologised on Tuesday, saying “any comedy including mine can miss the mark” but was absent on Wednesday, after which Triple M confirmed they had “mutually parted ways”.

“Southern Cross Austereo takes its responsibility to listeners, shareholders, and clients seriously and its programming should align with the standards and expectations of its audience,” said Dave Cameron, chief content officer of the station’s parent company.

“Right now, it’s clear this is a moment for reflection and review. Triple M, and the wider SCA network, will continue to take all necessary steps to support staff.”

Sheargold said he now understood “the gravity of my comments”, adding: “I’d like to sincerely apologise to the Matildas and the broader organisation.”

It is not the first time that Sheargold, 53, has caused outrage with his comments. In 2023 he was accused of swearing at the station’s clients while at a sports event and last year made disparaging remarks about “Jewish people” live on air.

What Marty Sheargold say about Matildas?

The sometime comic and actor’s latest storm came during a discussion of the Matildas’ poor results so far at the SheBelieves Cup on Monday’s drive-time show.

“There’s something wrong with the Matildas,” he said. “They had that wonderful tournament out here where we all fell in love with them, even though they didn’t make the quarters.

“You know what they remind me of? Year 10 girls. All the infighting and all the friendship issues, ‘the coach hates me and I hate bloody training and Michelle’s being a bitch’.

“Now I’m sorry to undermine the whole sport, but that’s what I think of it so you can stick it up your arse.”

He also mocked the tournament name, saying “She believes in what? It better be men” and asking his co-host: “Got any men’s sport?”.

Football Australia said it was “deeply disappointed by the unacceptable comments”, adding: “This incident is a stark reminder of the responsibility media outlets and personalities have in fostering respectful and constructive discussions about women’s sport and its participants.”

Matildas coach Tom Sermanni described Sheargold’s words as “out of order and very unnecessary”, while captain Steph Catley, who plays in England for Arsenal, said: “I know there have been apologies but it is just completely unacceptable.”

It comes just weeks after Australian TV presenter Tony Jones was forced to apologise to Novak Djokovic after mocking him and a group of his fans live on air at the Australian Open.