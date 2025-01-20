Novak Djokovic: Australian TV presenter apologises for mockery

Novak Djokovic boycotted an interview after Channel 9’s Tony Jones mocked him and his fans on TV

Ten-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has received a public apology from Channel 9 presenter Tony Jones after he mocked the Serbian and his supporters on live TV.

Djokovic refused to take part in an on-court interview after his fourth-round win over Jiri Lehecka in protest at disparaging remarks made by Jones on the official broadcaster last week.

Addressing the camera as a horde of Djokovic fans chanted behind him, he turned and shouted at them: “Novak is overrated, Novak’s a has-been, Novak: kick him out.”

It reignited tensions three years after the 24-time Grand Slam winner was placed in detention and later deported for entering the country without a valid exemption from the Covid-19 vaccine.

Djokovic confirmed in his press conference after beating Lehecka that he had boycotted the interview because of Jones, who insisted on Monday that he had apologised privately.

“I was made aware on the Saturday morning from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments,” said Jones.

“As such, I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them for any disrespect that Novak felt that I’d caused. I stand by that apology to Novak.

Jones said that he intended his remarks to be an extension of “banter” between himself and the Serbian fans but admitted he had “let them down”.

“It has been an unfortunate situation,” he added. “It’s been one of personal angst for Novak, it’s quite clearly personal angst for me as well, but I just think the priority here now is to focus on the tennis again.”

Andy Murray-coached Djokovic is due to continue his bid for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title when he plays third seed Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday in Melbourne.

The former world No1 has had a love-hate relationship with crowds, accusing Wimbledon spectators of jeering him last year and praising American Danielle Collins for goading her detractors in the stands last week in Australia.