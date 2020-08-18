Marks & Spencer to axe 7,000 jobs within three months amid pandemic

Marks & Spencer is set to slash 7,000 jobs by December in a huge restructuring brought about by the pandemic, it said today.

The high street giant, which was struggling prior to coronavirus, will focus the cuts in its central support centre, regional management and UK stores.

Read more: Marks & Spencer cuts 950 jobs as pandemic accelerates transformation plan

M&S said “a significant proportion” of the job cuts will come through voluntary departures and early retirement.

And the retailer committed to creating “a number of new jobs” in online fulfilment as its £750m online shopping deal with Ocado begins in September.

However, Marks & Spencer has suffered during the coronavirus crisis. Overall sales have slumped 19.1 per cent over the past five months, with its clothing and home division hit by the home working trend to crash 49.5 per cent year on year.

“In May we outlined our plans to learn from the crisis, accelerate our transformation and deliver a stronger, more agile business in a world in which some customer habits were changed forever,” chief executive Steve Rowe said. Three months on and our Never the Same Again programme is progressing; albeit the outlook is uncertain and we remain cautious.

“We are today announcing proposals to further streamline store operations and management structures. These proposals are an important step in becoming a leaner, faster business set up to serve changing customer needs and we are committed to supporting colleagues through this time.”

Marks & Spencer had already announced 950 job cuts as part of its pandemic transformation programme in July but the supermarket told City A.M. today’s announced cuts are separate.

Marks & Spencer also revealed that group sales have slumped 19.2 per cent since lockdown began in March. In the last two months, since stores could reopen in June, overall sales have still fallen 10 per cent year on year.

Read more: Debenhams axes 2,500 jobs in bid to cut costs after coronavirus lockdown

That drop came despite food sales growing 2.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. Grocery performance failed to offset a 29.9 per cent plunge in clothing and home division sales over the eight weeks to 8 August, however.

Meanwhile, online sales surged 39.2 per cent in M&S’ struggling clothing unit, and 40.7 per cent for M&S overall.

“It is clear that there has been a material shift in trade and whilst it is too early to predict with precision where a new post-Covid sales mix will settle, we must act now to reflect this change,” Marks & Spencer said.

The retailer hinted that store staff could mix between the grocery aisle and the clothing & home sections in a new multi-tasking setup.

Richard Lim, chief executive of research firm Retail Economics, said: “This is a massive reduction in their workforce and the retailer is desperately attempting to reposition the business towards a new normal emerging in the sector.

Read more: River Island to cut a further 350 jobs in management restructure

“This painful readjustment period will see a significant reduction in labour costs, cutting back on store numbers and pivoting the business model to become nimbler and more digitally focused.

“Retailers were already battling with the pace of structural change facing the sector but the impact of the pandemic has been a step-change for the industry. Retailers remain in survival mode, preserving cash and hanging on for more sustainable levels of demand to return. But the way we shop has changed on a permanent basis for many parts of the sector almost overnight. The reality is that many more retailers will fail and the number of job losses will ramp up as government support is withdrawn. This is the calm before the storm.”

More to follow.