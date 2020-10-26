Marks & Spencer is ramping up its online delivery capacity in the run up to what it said will be “the most digital Christmas yet”.

M&S, which said festive-related searches are up 80 per cent on last year, will add more than 500 Christmas temporary employees.

The new seasonal workers will be employed in addition to the extra 400 permanent members of staff M&S has hired since July.

This means that the firm’s distribution centre in Leicestershire will be run by a team of around 4,000 this Christmas, compared to the 3,000 employed there last year.

M&S also said it has invested in new bagging machines and additional logistics space ahead of the festive season, which will be busier than usual due to the acceleration of online shopping.

The investment comes after supermarket online delivery slots were in high demand over the UK coronavirus lockdown, with new restrictions likely to encourage consumers to continue digital shopping.

Paul Burns, M&S clothing and home head of logistics said, “We’re set up to ensure our colleagues can safely help our customers shop online with confidence this Christmas – from great new team members to investing in our tech.”

The retailer has also bumped up the number of click and collect stores it offers from 86 to 140, with a further 100 on standby to respond to local demand.

M&S announced this morning that it will extend its new contactless click and collect service to a further 12 stores during November, following a successful trial at four branches.