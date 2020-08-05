Ocado lists M&S products ahead of delivery partnership launch

Marks & Spencer has begun listing products on the Ocado website ahead of their delivery partnership, which is scheduled to begin next month.

The supermarket has added more than 750 new products, which will be available to buy through the Ocado website from 1 September.

However M&S warned customers that it may not be possible to secure a slot straight away as demand has remained high following the coronavirus lockdown.

The deal with M&S was completed in August last year and signalled the end of Ocado’s supply contract with upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose and the start of M&S’ first grocery home delivery service.

M&S invested £750m in the joint venture.

The new product launch has focused on bigger family pack sizes, a larger range of groceries and household cleaning products and a bigger range of organic products.

It will also offer more budget products under its “Remarksable Value” range.

M&S food managing director Stuart Machin said: “One year ago today, we began the joint venture with Ocado so that customers can access the full range of delicious, great quality M&S Food products online.

“The team has worked really hard to make this happen and from today, customers can view the existing range of M&S products on the Ocado website as well as hundreds of new ones.

“Our customers can be confident that they will enjoy even better choice and even better value, whether they are shopping in-store or online.”