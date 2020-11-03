Marks & Spencer (M&S) has completed the rollout of its online reservation service to allow customers to book a shopping slot before visiting a physical store.

The new system has been extended to all of M&S’s 566 food stores following successful trials amid increased coronavirus restrictions in Scotland and Wales.

Customers will be able to book slots at 30 minute intervals in order to reduce queuing outside stores during the latest Covid-19 lockdown in England, particularly during the winter.

Queues outside supermarkets became a regular sight during the first lockdown in spring as all non-essential retailers closed and grocers struggled to keep up with online delivery demand.

The new booking technology will also allow M&S staff to manage the number of customers in store to enable easier social distancing.

M&S stores director Helen Milford said: “With winter ahead, we know customers are increasingly concerned about queuing, so in response, we wanted to deliver a quick, digital solution to help them shop.

“Designed by our in-house tech teams – Book & Shop does just that, helping customers guarantee a slot at a time that suits them and removing the need to queue should there be one.

“Of course customers will always be able to visit M&S without a slot but we hope this is a small way we can help make things a little easier for our customers.”

Dominic Roberts, M&S Pontardulais store manager, where the service was trialled, said: “We’re still all in this together and the whole Pontardulais team have been working hard to keep our customers and each other safe & well.

“At a time when it’s been hard to plan ahead, customers like the certainty of being able to book a slot and we’ve received great feedback about the service – especially as restrictions have increased.”