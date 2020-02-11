Marks and Spencer appoints new chief financial officer

Marks and Spencer has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer, at a time when the group is trying to revive its fortunes.

Eoin Tonge will join from Irish convenience food retailer Greencore in June after his predecessor Humphrey Singer stood down in September last year.

Marks and Spencer boss Steve Rowe said: “Eoin’s appointment concludes a rigorous search for a world-class finance director.

“He brings in-depth knowledge of food, as well as strategy and operations, and is another addition to the very strong management team we are building to transform M&S.”

This comes after the retailer posted poor Christmas results for its struggling retail business.

The company was relegated from the FTSE 100 last year amid difficult trading figures in its clothing operation.

However, the food arm of the business continues to perform strongly with some calls for the retailer to be restructured.

Interim chief financial officer David Surdeau will oversea the transition to his successor until June.