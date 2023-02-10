Marcus Smith DROPPED to bench for England’s Six Nations match vs Italy

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith has been dropped to the bench ahead of England’s Six Nations fixture against Italy on Sunday.(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Smith had started at No10 in last week’s Calcutta Cup loss to Scotland inside Owen Farrell but the Saracens No10 will take Smith’s spot in Sunday’s clash at Twickenham.

It’s a new centre partnership for England head coach Steve Borthwick’s men, too, with Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade replacing Owen Farrell and Joe Marchant in the centre positions while the back-three remains unchanged.

Alex Mitchell has been named at No21 and is in line to add to his single cap while electric London Irish back Henry Arundell takes the No23 shirt upon his international return.

England currently sit fifth in the Six Nations table, one place above Wales, whilst Italy are fourth.

They play Italy this weekend before travelling to Cardiff in round three. Thereafter England will host France before heading to Dublin in the final weekend of action next month.

England team vs Italy

Ellis Genge Jamie George Kyle Sinckler Maro Itoje Ollie Chessum Lewis Ludlam Jack Willis Alex Dombrandt Jack van Poortvliet Owen Farrell Ollie Hassell-Collins Ollie Lawrence Henry Slade Max Malins Freddie Steward Jack Walker Mako Vunipola Dan Cole Nick Isiekwe Ben Earl Alex Mitchell Marcus Smith Henry Arundell

Italy team vs England

Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera and Marco Riccioni start in the front row for the Azzuri while Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro and Lorenzo Cannone make up the pack.

Stephen Varney partners Tommaso Allan at No9 and No10 while Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Edoardo Padovani and Ange Capuozzo form the backline.

Jake Polledri could make a return to international rugby after a long injury absence with the Gloucester flanker named on the bench.