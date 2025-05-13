Manchester United swap trophy parade for BBQ if they win Europa League

Manchester United are not planning a trophy parade if they win the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur next week.

The club, run by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could put some gloss on a difficult season by beating Spurs and claiming a Champions League place on 21 May in Bilbao.

But even if they do there will be no traditional trophy parade, with United chiefs instead planning a more modest barbecue for staff at their training ground if they win the final, the BBC reports.

It comes after it emerged that United have restricted players to two free tickets each for the final and will not be offering any to staff.

Players can purchase up to 10 more for friends and family but they will have to organise their own travel to and from the Basque Country.

Any seats remaining on direct flights to and from Manchester cost more than £900 each, while most accommodation in Bilbao for the night of the Europa League final is now over £1,000.

United have said they want to ensure that as many supporters as possible can access tickets from their allocation of 15,000 for the game.

Logistics could hamper United trophy parade

Ratcliffe has embarked on a strict cost-cutting drive since taking charge at Manchester United last year, making hundreds of staff redundant and scrapping legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s ambassadorial role.

The Ineos founder has also axed free lunches and closed the staff canteen at the club’s Carrington training complex as he looks to reverse losses of more than £300m in the last three years.

Timing is also an obstacle to any Europa League trophy parade as United have a final Premier League game after the final, at home to Aston Villa the following Sunday, and then jet off to the Far East for post-season friendlies shortly afterwards.

The squad is not due to return until 31 May and many players will then have to depart for international duty, with national teams playing Nations League and World Cup qualifying fixtures a few days later.