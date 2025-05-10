Europa League final: Tottenham and Man United fans face price gouging

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United fans keen to attend the Europa League final later this month face eye-watering flight, match ticket and hotel costs.

All remaining seats on direct return flights from London or Manchester to Bilbao, where the final will take place on 21 May, now cost more than £1,000.

Regular tickets for the all-English showdown, meanwhile, start at more than £900 on secondary sites, rising to £29,000 for VIP seats.

And the only hotel rooms with availability in the Basque city cost more than £500 for one night, with some charging more than £4,000.

Canny Spurs and United supporters who booked travel, match tickets and accommodation in advance will have saved hundreds of pounds.

Those looking to book a last-minute trip, however, may have to consider alternative options to keep seeing their team in a European final remotely affordable.

How to get to Europa League final

With even indirect return flights from London and Manchester costing upwards of £900, Tottenham and United fans could opt for a bus or even ferry.

A ferry could prove slightly cheaper but requires leaving two days early due to the 33-hour voyage from Portsmouth to Santander – and a bus at the other end.

A coach trip from London Victoria to Bilbao via Paris costs far less – £100-£150 each way – but would also need to depart on 19 May to make it in time for the Europa League final.

Flying to nearby Santander or San Sebastian is another option but travelling on to Bilbao could leave fans short of time to arrive for kick-off.

How to get Europa League final tickets

The tickets for the final being offered on secondary sites for vastly inflated prices are those made available to all fans by European governing body Uefa.

Both Tottenham and United will also receive an allocation of tickets to sell to their supporters at face value, but those will be limited in number and restricted to the most loyal.

For those with deep pockets, various hospitality offerings are available. Uefa’s packages are all sold out but third parties are offering them for £2,000 and up.

Accommodation in Bilbao

Those unwilling to shell out £500 for one night in a Bilbao hotel may have to look further afield.

Stays on Airbnb between the city and San Sebastian are a fraction of the price but travelling to more remote accommodation after the match may present its own issues.

All prices were correct at the time of writing.