‘Manchester is more attractive for business students than London’ – Gary Neville’s UA92

Manchester has become a more attractive destination for business students than London, according to the boss of Gary Neville’s University Academy 92 (UA92).

Chief executive Sara Prowse pointed to the city’s recent growth as well as the relatively lower costs of living and of doing business and added that Manchester is “the new, more vibrant London”.

UA92, which has bases in Trafford as well as the city centre, was founded by Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ and the University of Lancaster.

The organisation partners with more than 80 businesses including KPMG, McCann, Manchester United, Microsoft, Cisco and TalkTalk.

Speaking to City AM, Prowse said: “Manchester has a flourishing business community with growth outstripping every other area of the UK.

“The amount of inward investment, as well as the number of businesses setting up in Manchester – or relocating here – means the outlook for Manchester is even more exciting than the capital.

“Manchester is the new, more vibrant, London in many ways. Manchester is challenging London and has firmly established itself as the best place to do business outside of London.

“And now with a forward-thinking university pioneering the most-relevant business curriculum, UA92 has grown into the genuine second choice for business students who would have previously had to go to London.”

‘A degree from UA92 will get you the job’

As well as UA92, Greater Manchester boats Alliance Manchester Business School at the University of Manchester as well as Salford Business School, from the University of Salford.

UA92 is one of many businesses that Gary Neville is a co-owner of in Manchester including two hotels, Salford City and the St Michael’s development.

Other Class of 92 backers of the business school include Phill Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs while Gary Neville is the driving force behind the organisation.

Prowse added: “Maybe 20 years ago young people in the North did need to go to London to further their careers but, with all of the big players that are moving to Manchester, that is no longer the case.

“Our degree applications are up 20 per cent in 2025 – this is a huge figure considering the national average is a 0.6 per cent rise year on year.

“Our partnerships with business allows us to tailor our courses and keep them up-to-date and relevant to the modern employment landscape.

“London business degrees will often get you an interview but a business degree from UA92 will get you the job.”

Prowse joined UA92 in May 2021 after having previously been the CEO of Hotter Shoes.

Mixed fortunes for Gary Neville’s empire

Last month, City AM reported how growth in the US helped fuel a surge in both sales and profit at Miroma, the owner of Gary Neville’s The Overlap series.

The marketing agency, which also owns a majority stake in Gary Neville’s production company, Buzz 16, reported a revenue of £275.6m for the 12 months to 30 June, 2024.

It also saw its pre-tax profit jump from £1.3m to £6.5m in the 12 months.

However, in January it was also revealed that The Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city centre, which is co-owned by Neville and Giggs, slumped further into the red after the closure of Tom Kerridge’s restaurant.

The hotel posted falling sales despite the publicity it received after Madonna booked the entire property out while she was performing in the city.

Hotel Football, which the pair also co-own, is also still in the red despite achieving a record year during its latest financial period.

But despite the continuing losses at his two hotels, Gary Neville has seen success with his St Michael’s development in Manchester city centre.