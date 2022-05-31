Manchester City want more signings after Haaland, says chairman Al Mubarak

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (left) says they want more signings to follow the capture of Erling Haaland

Manchester City plan to follow the recruitment of Erling Haaland with more summer signings, says chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

The Premier League champions beat a host of top clubs to lure prolific Norway striker Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

City have also been linked with moves for Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

“I can confirm that there will be more players coming in,” said Al Mubarak.

“We are looking to strengthen the team in the areas we need strengthening. Every season some players leave and we have to refresh the team.

“We always look at improving and strengthening. We’ve made two very important additions already but I anticipate we will be doing a couple more.”

In addition to Haaland, City have also secured the services of 22-year-old Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, who officially signed in January but spent the rest of the season on loan at corner club River Plate.

“In Haaland we have arguably the best No9 in the world at the right age,” Al Mubarak added.

“And in Alvarez I think we have found one of the most talented young strikers in South America.”

Al Mubarak said City would not try to hurry talks on a new contract for manager Pep Guardiola, whose current deal expires at the end of next season.

“It is a partnership that has done wonders in years,” he said.

“It is approaching its seventh year and next year is going to be an exciting chapter of his partnership and we’re enjoying every moment of it.

“We’re achieving great things together and this conversation will be had at the right time, at the right pace, and with the pace, time and framework that works for Pep.”