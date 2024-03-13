Make it a Golden finish to the day with Cloudy Glen

Cloudy Glen has run two good races at Cheltenham this season

WILLIE Mullins won the first five editions of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (4.50pm) but has gone without success in this race for three years now.

The master trainer relies upon Jade De Grugy here and she looks a big player, having been mightily impressive when winning last time out at Fairyhouse.

She faces two other highly touted mares in Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead and British hope Dysart Enos.

All three mares come here with unblemished records and it will be fascinating to see who comes out on top.

The Irish mares have to carry five-pound penalties for previous Graded wins, and while they may be the most likely winners, both have been well found in the market and offer little value.

With the market firmly focused on the top three, there could be a bit more value to be had by looking at those at bigger odds.

GOLDEN ACE has done nothing wrong in her two hurdles starts to date, winning at Taunton on both occasions, and finishing in impressive style last time.

She clearly improved plenty from her first run to her second and similar progression would give her a chance of being in the shake up here.

She has a bit to find with Dysart Enos on the form of their Grade Two bumper run at Aintree last spring, where she finished nine lengths behind the winner, but at around 12/1 – three times the price of the Fergal O’Brien runner – she makes more appeal.

Today’s racing concludes with the Kim Muir (5.30pm), a 3m2f handicap for amateur riders.

Leading amateur rider Derek O’Connor takes the ride on favourite Inothewayurthinkin and he has to be of interest after finishing third behind this week’s Arkle winner, Gaelic Warrior, at Limerick on his penultimate start.

However, you’ll know by now that I’d much rather hunt for some value at bigger prices and I like the claims of the consistent CLOUDY GLEN.

He finished second in this race in 2021 and has a strong record at Cheltenham, as highlighted by the fact he has finished second and third in two starts here this season.

Both of those have been in competitive handicaps and in between he ran another excellent race to finish fifth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December.

While he’s now an 11-year-old, Venetia Williams won this race two years ago with another veteran in Chambard with Lucy Turner in the saddle and the pair should have another good chance here.

Cloudy Glen is highly consistent and feasibly treated off a mark of 142, so the 25/1 on offer with Star Sports looks well worth taking.

I was toying with the idea of putting up Bowtogreatness but the price has gone, so another dart I’m going to throw in this one is with Jamie Snowden’s GIT MAKER, also pricedat 25/1 with Star Sports.

He’s very lightly raced after only six runs over fences and was a good winner at Lingfield on soft ground on his return this season.

Next time out at Ascot, he could only manage sixth on ground that was probably too quick for him, but the form of that race is working out well and back on more optimal ground conditions I’ve a feeling we’ll see an improved performance.

He’s only four pounds higher than when winning at Lingfield and he looks as though he’s ahead of the handicapper.

POINTERS

Golden Ace e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham

Cloudy Glen e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham

Git Maker e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham