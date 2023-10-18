Maguire: Proper England fans don’t boo players

Harry Maguire has insisted “proper England fans don’t boo players” as the Manchester United player hit back at fans for jeering Jordan Henderson. (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

The former Liverpool player left the Premier League this summer to join Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League despite previously being an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Henderson was booed last week during England’s 1-0 against Australia while there were sections of the Wembley crowd who repeated the actions during the Three Lions’ 3-1 victory over Italy on Tuesday, in which they qualified for the 2024 European Championships.

“Proper England fans don’t boo players,” said Maguire.

“Don’t boo players who dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and have special moments for them and their families.”

“You heard when he came on the cheers and a few jeers, but they aren’t England fans.”

It comes as the former Manchester United captain was himself booed this year during performances for England and his club.

England next play in November, against Malta and North Macedonia.