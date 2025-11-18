Machine ready to start Winning ways in Hong Kong

Trainer Danny Shum saddles Winning Machine at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY’s Indian Recreation Club Challenge Cup (12.40pm) over five furlongs is likely to be one of those ‘blink and you miss the result’ contests with so much speed anticipated from a number of gallopers.

With the likes of fast-starting Mr Desira, Bunta Baby, Thousand Cups and Star Performer sure to be desperate to get to the rails and lead, the early pace will be frenetic and could set the race up for a strong finisher.

Old campaigner Harmony Fire has demonstrated the light still shines brightly, judged on his form this season which includes a win over the course and distance back in September.

Quick Money, with the notable booking of James McDonald in the saddle catching the eye looks likely to improve on previous form, while talented but unpredictable Heroic Master ran better than his final finishing position suggested when a close-up sixth over the trip earlier this month.

One galloper who could go under the radar, judged on recent form, is the Danny Shum-trained WINNING MACHINE who drops down to the minimum trip for the first time.

The Australian import has proved costly for connections this season, with his odds halving three times before the off in his last four races, but as yet he is still to record a breakthrough success in Hong Kong.

There is no doubting he does have ability judged on one or two of his performances, and notably when a close-up fifth to useful Lucky Sam Gor over seven furlongs in September.

With blinkers equipped for the first time, and making his first appearance at the city track, he is just the type to make a late bid for glory down the home straight, and could pop up at attractive odds.

POINTERS

Winning Machine 12.40pm Happy Valley