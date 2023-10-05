Lord’s Long Room members banished from home of cricket over Ashes behaviour

Three MCC members have been booted out of Lord’s following their behaviour in the Long Room during the Ashes.

The fifth day of the second Test between England and Australia at the Home of Cricket was marred unsavoury scenes after members appeared to abuse players verbally as they walked through the north London pavilion.

One member has been given a complete expulsion for their involvement in the widely condemned scenes while a second member has been suspended for 54 months and another for 30 months.

The three members were charged with “abusive, offensive, or inappropriate behaviour or language”.

Many expected the MCC to hand out minimal bans but the punishments dished out to these members represents a significant move from Marylebone Cricket Club to wipe out behaviour which was seen to damage the reputation of the Long Room’s unique and close access to players.

“Details of the disciplinary process are confidential, and the Club will not be publishing the names of the three individuals who have been sanctioned,” a statement read.



“The actions of the three individuals in the Pavilion on the day in question fell well below the behaviour expected from our Members. The penalties set out above are the consequences of breaching the Club’s Code of Conduct.

“MCC will not be making any further comment on the matter at this time.”