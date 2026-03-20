Look to Infinite to keep streak going for red-hot Newnham

Mark Newnham landed a five-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday

SHA TIN’s supporting card for the BMW Hong Kong Derby contains a couple of interesting gallopers who have already caught the public’s imagination in recent times.

The Francis Lui-trained three-year-old Hot Delight has already been ear-marked as a potential Classic Series contender for next season following a couple of dominant displays over the course and distance.

The son of Too Darn Hot is chasing a hat-trick in the six-furlong Werther Handicap (7.30am) and looks likely to go off at short-odds to complete the feat.

Opposition includes Cool Boy who completed his hat-trick of victories over the course and distance last month. However, he finds himself with a tough draw to overcome in 10 and looks unlikely to trouble Hot Delight who has yet to be asked a serious question in his two wins to date.

The seven-furlong Golden Sixty Handicap (9.55am) sees the quick return of Winning Ovation, who made a huge impression with both racegoers and pundits following a return to the track after a lengthy break, when leading from pillar to post to record his second win from three starts a fortnight ago.

He’s up in class but carries 18 pounds less in the saddle when taking Angus Chung’s two-pound allowance into account. He looks set to be a popular choice for a successful follow-up, but this is a much stiffer test.

The likes of middle-distance specialists Light Years Charm, Storm Rider, Mugen and Drombeg Banner have all competed against Group company in the past and will find this an easier assignment dropping into a Class Two.

The Mark Newnham-trained INFINITE RESOLVE drops back in distance after finding nine furlongs too far in the Hong Kong Classic Cup at the beginning of the month.

The return to seven furlongs is the key to his chance, having chased home smart Little Paradise over the trip in January.

With a favourable gate five to break from, he is likely to travel just behind the leaders from the off and can then use his impressive turn of foot to good effect in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Infinite Resolve 9.55am Sha Tin