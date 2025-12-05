London City Lionesses score deal as Mastercard doubles down on Kang

Mastercard joins Nike and Toegthxr as club sponsors

Mastercard has expanded its partnership with Michele Kang’s stable of women’s football clubs by becoming a sponsor of London City Lionesses.

The company has become official payments partner as part of a wider deal with the club that will see it offer cardholders and supporters “Priceless” matchday experiences, including meeting players and mascot opportunities.

Mastercard joins Nike and women’s sport media company Togethxr as sponsors of London City Lionesses, who this year became the first independent club to reach the Women’s Super League.

The payments provider already has a partnership with OL Lyonnes, US billionaire Kang’s French club.

“Partnering with Mastercard reflects our ambition to drive progress in women’s football,” said Kang.

“Mastercard’s dedication to sport over a long period of time, including their sponsorship of OL Lyonnes, matches our vision to build a global community.

“Most importantly, this partnership allows us to uplift female athletes, grow the fanbase, and shape the future of women’s football.”

The rise of London City Lionesses

London City Lionesses will launch the partnership on Sunday at their WSL match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the CopperJax Community Stadium in Bromley.

“Mastercard has been championing women’s sport for 25 years, and we’ve witnessed first-hand its meteoric rise,” said the company’s UK and Ireland communications and marketing chief Charlie Carrington.

“We’re thrilled to stand alongside the London City Lionesses and their mission to reimagine what’s possible for women’s football.

“This is more than a sponsorship; it’s a shared commitment to creating priceless experiences for fans, athletes and communities whilst paving the way for the next generation.”

Kang’s investment in London City Lionesses has attracted top players from across Europe including Grace Geyoro and Kosovare Asllani and elevated them to the WSL, where they currently sit sixth.

They have ambitious plans to challenge the WSL’s top teams such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United and are set to build a state-of-the-art training complex in Ditton, Kent.