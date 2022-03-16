Logistics company GXO deploys fleet of autonomous robots in the UK

GXO’s fleet of robots will be rolled out in the UK and the Netherlands. (Photo/GXO)

GXO, one of the largest logistics companies in the world, announced today it has deployed a fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for its UK operations.

“Over the past 18 months, we have accelerated our deployment of modular technologies,” said GXO’s vice president Phil Shaw. “Because this AMRs are small and mobile, they have significant advantages over heavier, fixed installations.

“You can easily add AMRs when volumes increase during peak season and then redeploy them elsewhere.”

AMRs will be rolled out in the UK and the Netherlands over the next few months and will be used for grocery and large-item customers, boosting productivity up to 60 per cent.