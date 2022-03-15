Bentley doubles profits prompting EV model yearly roll out

Bentley’s profits soared prompting the roll out of one electric vehicle per year. (Photo/Bentley)

Bentley announced today it had doubled its 2021 profits, prompting the company to pledge the production of one electric car model per year.

In the 12 months ended 31 December, the luxury car maker’s operating profit soared to €389m, €369m more compared with 2020.

Following a 31 per cent increase in annual sales, the company’s turnover reached €2.85bn – up from €2.05bn the previous year.

“These results were achieved against a continued backdrop of economic uncertainty,” said the group’s chief executive Adrian Hallmark. “They represent a major achievement for everybody involved at Bentley Motors.”

According to figures, hybrid models were the main drivers behind the company’s excellent results.

“Brand strength has been key to Bentley’s financial performance in 2021, with new models such as Bentayga Hybrid helping to drive profit to a record €389m,” added board member Jan-Henrik Lafrentz.

“Increasing demand for our hybridised models, supported by €3bn of sustainable investment in our Crewe factory, will ensure we remain the benchmark manufacturer in sustainable luxury mobility.”

As part of Bentley’s Beyon 100 strategy, which aims at becoming end-to-end net zero by 2030, the car maker has pledged to building one electric model a year between 2025 and 2030.