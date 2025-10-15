Liverpool owners target ‘much more’ success after 15 years at helm

Werner, Gordon and Henry says they still have big plans for Liverpool

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have insisted their “work isn’t done” as they mark 15 years since their takeover of the current Premier League champions.

The multi-sport group, whose portfolio also includes the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball, has overseen a major upturn in the club’s fortunes both on and off the field since replacing fellow Americans Tom Werner and George Gillett in 2010.

Principal owner John W Henry, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner and FSG president Mike Gordon, however, told supporters in a statement on the club’s website that they remained ambitious for more achievements.

“Today is a day to look back with gratitude. But it’s also a reminder that our work isn’t done,” they said. “There’s still so much more ahead of us – more to achieve, more to win, and more memories to make, together.”

Liverpool underlined their intention to build on last season’s Premier League triumph by spending heavily this summer, breaking the British transfer record for both Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

At FSG level, data guru Michael Edwards has returned and been tasked with developing a multi-club model — with the group linked with a possible takeover of Spanish side Getafe.

FSG: We’ve got things wrong at Liverpool

The group’s tenure hasn’t always been smooth, with fan backlash against ticket prices and plans to join the aborted European Super League, while in 2022 FSG flirted with a full sale before accepting minority investment.

“Of course, there have been tough times too. We’ve lost finals and missed out by the smallest of margins. Off the field, there have been times we’ve got things wrong,” they added.

“We know that and we have learned from it. All our decisions are made with the best, long-term interests of the club at the centre of our thinking.

“Liverpool Football Club means so much to so many people, and that’s something we’ve always been conscious of.

“This club is part of the fabric of the city and far beyond it. It connects generations and communities in a way that is truly special.

“Being part of that story is a privilege, and it brings a responsibility we never take for granted.”