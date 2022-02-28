Lime to launch latest generation e-bikes in London this summer

Lime will launch its latest generation of e-bikes this summer in London. (Photo/Lime)

Micromobility giant Lime has announced it will bring its latest generation of e-bikes to London this summer.

Replacing the company’s current bicycles, the new bikes will be endowed with a interchangeable swappable battery, which will be shared between the fleet and new generation e-scooters.

The fleet will have an increased motor power as well as a phone holder and a new handlebar display.

“With our e-bikes popularity now significantly superseding pre-Covid levels, it’s clear that what we’re seeing is just the start of an exciting behaviour change in London as we look to reduce carbon emissions and live our lives more sustainably,” said Lime UK and Ireland’s senior director of policy Alan Clarke.

“Being able to standardise our swappable batteries across both e-scooters and e-bikes is not only a leap forward for Lime, but also the broader micromobility industry.”

The launch is part of Lime’s commitment to invest £20m in the capital over the next year and a half.