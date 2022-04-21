London boost for Lime as Uber includes e-scooters offering

Lime e-scooters will be available to rent through Uber. (Photo/Uber)

Lime e-scooters are available to hire via the Uber app, the two companies announced today.

The e-scooter offering – available for Londoners and those living in Milton Keynes – follows that of e-bikes, which already already available on the app.

Prices will start at £1 to unlock, charing between 15p and 19p per minute to ride.

“The last 12 months has shown a real appetite for shared e-scooter and e-bikes services in London,” said Lime’s business development manager Alex Krasnoff.

“Usage is at an all-time high and this trend is only set to continue with Spring and Summer around the corner.”

Lime has recently pledged to invest £20m in London’s micromobility after it hit 5 million rides, City A.M. reported. The company said ir will use part of its funding to upgrade network with new e-bike models.

“We’re also very excited to launch our Gen 4 e-bikes in London in the coming months,” Krasnoff added.

“Like our current red e-bikes, they will be available for hire via the Uber app and Londoners will be some of the first riders outside of the US that will get the chance to try out our new and improved Lime-green ride.”