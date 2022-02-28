Toyota suspends factory operations following suspected cyber attack

Toyota’s domestic supplier is believed to have fallen victim of a cyber attack. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Toyota is suspending production at 14 domestic factories, loosing around 13,000 cars, following what it looks like a cyber attack,.

“Due to a system failure at a domestic supplier, we have decided to suspend the operation of 28 lines at 14 plants in Japan on 1 March,” the company said in a statement. “We apologise to our relevant suppliers and customers for any inconvenience this may cause.”

While the supplier said it had been victim of a cyber attack, Toyota maintained the more general position that it was a system failure.

The attack comes after Japan joined the increasing list of countries who have imposed sanctions on Russia, following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

“It is difficult to say whether this has anything to do with Russia before making thorough checks,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told journalists.

Kishida, alongside Western partners, agreed to blocking Russian banks from accessing international payment system SWIFT, dealing a devastating blow to Moscow’s economy.