Lilac Review: ‘Burden of proof’ a key barrier facing disabled entrepreneurs

Victoria Jenkins, chief executive and founder of adaptive fashion brand Unhidden and co-chair of the Lilac Review

A lack of support services, poor access to finance and a “burden of proof of disability” have been labelled by the Lilac Review as some of the key challenges facing Britain’s community of disabled entrepreneurs.

The two-year independent review into the challenges facing disabled entrepreneurs, backed by the UK government, launched its first interim report to highlight its provisional findings and recommendations to the government, financial services and support organisations moving forward.

The findings range from “common struggles” among access to finance, well-being and a lack of easy-to-navigate support offerings.

The review board, which is co-chaired by the minister for disabled people Mims Davies, founder of fashion brand Unhidden, Victoria Jenkins, and small business minister Kevin Hollinrake, set out a list of recommendations to include the need to simplify entrepreneurial support processes, consultation efforts, and membership initiatives.

The findings also highlighted the “need” to transition to a “trust-based” approach when it comes to re-assessments for life-long conditions, which the team said would “reduce the administrative cost to Government and the pressure on entrepreneurs to repeatedly justify their need for support.”

A final report, with further recommendations and actions to take, is meant to be published by the end of next year.

Hollinrake said the recommendations “lead the way” in dismantling the barriers facing the disabled entrepreneurial community.

“This action will contribute to our commitment to make the UK the best place for anyone to start and scale up their own business,” Hollinrake added.

The review, which is led by campaign group Small Business Britain, surfaced after the group’s Disability and Entrepreneurship report last year expressed the need for collective societal support and greater awareness of issues facing disabled entrepreneurs.

It has estimated that “levelling up” the potential for disabled entrepreneurs could unlock £230bn in UK business turnover.

“This is not only the right thing to do, but will also offer a huge economic opportunity to the country as businesses and new start-ups are given the freedom and support to grow and thrive,” Davies said.