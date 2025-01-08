Libby’s Naked Diary

NEW YEARS Eve can be a strange affair. One year becomes another and we feel duty bound to have Fun (with the capital F). I have celebrated in a multitude of ways, from throwing far too much money at a star-spangled event in Miami to wallowing in the dead space of an oversized Wetherspoons after failing to get in anywhere else, to kissing far too many people under the fireworks of a crowded Brighton beach, to throwing my own parties with mandatory fancy dress and too much clearing up.



I do have one stipulation, however, and that is a kiss at midnight. This tradition is believed to bring good luck for the year ahead and stems from the ancient Roman celebration of Saturnalia, where kisses were thought to cleanse the spirit and prepare individuals for the new year. It is also rather enjoyable – and a midnight kiss should always be paired with a glass of some celebratory fizz to double-down on the joy and toast to the future.



To this hopeful end I packed a bottle of Jen Pfeiffer The Rebel Bubbles (Naked Wines, £13.99; Angel Price, £10.99), which promised to be a party starter, and headed off to Hampshire with the Significant Other. These days my favourite New Years Celebrations are smaller affairs, with good people, hilarious conversation and excellent food and drink.



We were staying at the home of the Significant Other’s friends, the husband of whom I had met once at a less-than-sober rock concert at the Albert Hall. My last memory was of him atop a human pyramid, so I had high expectations for the visit, which were cemented upon arrival at their tasteful home, which was decked out in yuletide greenery. Champagne proffered, log fires burning, the host showed off his Christmas present from his wife: a gold cast of her perky bottom. I knew we were assured of an entertaining stay.



The first evening, gorging ourselves on prawn crackers and noodles, we all agreed to take it easy and get an early night in preparation for the proper celebrations tomorrow, so I am unsure how we came to still be sipping whisky and chatting at close to 1am. The sign of good company, or good whisky, or both. Thankfully, we have practised heads, and the following day was as close to

a perfect New Years Eve as I have ever encountered.



A large leisurely brunch was followed by a refreshingly damp walk through the countryside, the woods falling away to reveal a river view and The Grange, a towering Grade 1 listed, 19th Century estate. Explorations of the grounds were enhanced by a focused and slightly frantic search for Youngest Daughter’s misplaced toy, before we retired to The Tichborne pub to warm up by their

roaring fire.



Returning home to get dressed for the evening, I cracked open The Rebel Bubbles, a modern style sparkling of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from Australia’s Victoria region. The full-flavoured fizz opened to waves of ripe peach and bright, zesty citrus and the fine bubbles were as effervescent

as the mood. Sparklers were lit and dancing broke out in the kitchen between our amorous hosts. Party well and truly started!



A handy stone’s throw away was The Woolpack, where we were welcomed by locals like long-lost friends, and sat down to a fantastic dinner of roast duck and chateaubriand with a winning find in a 2010 Margaux at what I swear was cost price. Merry in all senses of the word, we rolled back up to the house to play games until the TV told us, all too soon, that the countdown was on. Raising glasses and sparklers as the bell struck midnight, we wished each other and the world a brighter, happier, more peaceful 2025 – and I can lay all fears to rest and assure you that my own stipulated tradition was well adhered to.

City AM is all about savvy investment and Naked Wines are all about bringing you better wine for a better price, while supporting independent winemakers. Think of it as your online cellar that is doing some good while you drink.

• Visit the website here: nakedwines.co.uk