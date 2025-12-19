Invincible Ibis hoping for good Fortune on mile debut

Mark Newnham saddles Invincible Ibis over a mile for the first time on Saturday.

WITH the flagship event on the racing calendar, the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races, done and dusted for another season, it is now the turn of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series to take the spotlight, starting at the beginning of February.

The likes of highly progressive gallopers Dazzling Fit and INVINCIBLE IBIS have already put their markers down for the forthcoming Champions Mile, following impressive victories last month.

The David Eustace-trained Dazzling Fit passed his first mile test when, despite being forced wide from the outside stall, he still displayed sharp acceleration in the closing stages to beat subsequent winner Beauty Bolt late last month.

That form reads well, but the query is he hasn’t done much fast work at home since and is maybe underprepared.

The Mark Newnham-trained Invincible Ibis is already a dual-winner over seven furlongs this season and gets his first chance at a mile in an attempt to elevate his profile and build up his Classic Mile credentials.

There looks to be little doubt he is going to enjoy stepping up in distance and with Zac Purton aboard, and gate two a bonus, he should be hard to beat.

This may not be a two-horse race, however, with the likes of Brilliant Express – sure to be ridden cold after disappointing when up with the pace last start – improving Tin Fook, and notably FORTUNE BOY in opposition.

The latter is a serious factor in the contest with a proven mile record and unlucky when too far back from an outside draw before finishing strongly behind Beauty Bolt last time out.

This time coming from a more favourable gate four he is mapped to travel in midfield and, providing he gets the breaks when mounting his challenge, is a danger to all in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Invincible Ibis 10.15am Sha Tin

Fortune Boy (e/w) 10.15am Sha Tin