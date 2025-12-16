The City is thirsty for more detail from Reform

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Appearing before MPs yesterday, Keir Starmer bemoaned the “consultations, regulations [and] arms-length bodies” that create “a thicket of reasons why you can’t do something.”

He was responding to a question from Dame Meg Hillier, the Labour MP who chairs the committee in front of which he was appearing, about whether he had prepared enough for government.

Starmer is right to criticise the sclerotic approach and buck-passing attitude that dominates so much of Whitehall and the public sector, but it’s also the case that he and his party were woefully underprepared.

Their vapid election campaign was based upon watching the Tories lose, and in as far as they had a plan for government it amounted to a misplaced confidence that they’d be better at it than the last lot. They assumed that competence and good intentions would lead to good governance and, inevitably, economic renewal. Starmer may pay for this mistake with his job, while the country at large is paying for it through higher taxes, higher unemployment and lower growth.

And watching in the wings, is Reform.

Nigel Farage’s party may routinely top the polls but translating the current public mood into a parliamentary majority will not be easy. Party officials know this, but they’re as bullish in private as they are in public. Within the still-emerging apparatus of the party machinery, there are people focused on drafting legislation and even remodelling the layout of Downing Street.

Starmer assumed that civil servants would divine his will, before discovering that our bureaucracy could suffocate what few ideas he actually had. Reform officials, meanwhile, are under no illusions about the capability of the state and they have additional concerns about the willingness of sections of it to support their agenda.

But before battling with recalcitrant civil servants they’ll have to win over millions of voters whose attention will turn to the detail the closer we get to an election. Farage’s team know this, too, and while they’re in no hurry to publish a detailed manifesto they do understand the need to paint some broad brush strokes on the canvas of ideas.

The City is particularly thirsty for information. Reform’s challenge is to ensure that as the full picture emerges, it’s more realism than abstract.