Letters: Talking it out (but no mail)

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Postal services face summer mayhem as strikes loom, June 28]

I do hope that Royal Mail delivery workers going on strike won’t lead to unnecessary delays in the arrival of ballot papers to any other industry thinking of strike action. That would truly be a “confuse an American” level of irony.

Lee Kelley

Read more Postal services face summer mayhem as strikes loom

[Re: Telecoms giants agree new cost of living plan amid rocketing prices, yesterday]

It is fantastic to see a united front on such an important issue from an array of British broadband companies and mobile operators and should serve as a blueprint for other industries that provide consumers with essential services at this difficult time.

Unfortunately, the cost of living crisis isn’t going anywhere, so it will be interesting to see how telcos adjust their business models to accommodate the changes announced yesterday. For most telcos their margins are already tight and they face a tricky balancing act in the months ahead with finding innovative new ways to serve their customers in a more cost effective manner whilst also pleasing their shareholders.

Ian West