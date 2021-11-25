Letters: Keeping an eye on the prize

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: FCA watchdog calls in Bitcoin experts to combat crime, Nov 22]

The relative anonymity of cryptocurrencies is naturally an attractive destination for organised criminals trying to hide their illicit wealth. With the use of crypto increasing, it is no surprise to see the FCA ramping up efforts to protect the wider industry from illicit activity.

The trouble is that different regulators have different views on how this emerging market should be regulated and what action should be taken if bad actors break the rules. As long as this is the case, criminals will continue to exploit the weaknesses.

There are numerous issues with using crypto assets – not least the levels of price volatility we’re currently seeing. Criminals don’t want to see half the value of their enterprise wiped out overnight, so they look to quickly exchange their proceeds into fiat currency and launder it in more conventional ways. This is where regulators like the FCA should focus.

Rachel Woolley

[Re: British Airways threatens to cut Heathrow flights, Nov 22]

Apparently Heathrow believes itself to be the Waitrose of airports, denigrating Aldi in passing. I wish they were even close to Aldi. Flew into Heathrow twice in the past month: both times had to wait on the tarmac for a pontoon and then over an hour for the luggage.

By comparison, both European and US airports were painless. Maybe Heathrow should hire some managers from Aldi?

John Gent