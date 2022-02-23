Letters: Keep your house in order

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has not build the number of affordable homes the city needs yet. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

[RE: Build some bloody houses? An old call but no less relevant today, Feb 21]

This is spot on. Unfortunately the Mayor of London isn’t helping. Last Friday Sadiq Khan’s latest figures showed that 39,188 affordable homes still need to be started by March 2023, to meet his 116,000 target. So after six years as Mayor this May , a third , 34 per cent of the promised homes are yet to be started.

Government must seriously look at removing much of the land the size of the London Borough of Camden that Khan is sitting on. Building homes would pay for the countless TfL bailouts, his failure to reform the Met Police and it’s simply the right thing to do.

Tony Devenish AM

[RE: Credit Suisse hides mobsters, drug traffickers and money launderers’ riches, Feb 22]

For financial institutions as large as Credit Suisse, know your customer (KYC) procedures are of such a scale that errors are bound to happen.

We’re demanding compliance professionals to constantly be perfect, a wholly unrealistic goal to ask of an individual, which is bound to lead to these nefarious people successfully onboarding into financial institutions. Individuals cannot take responsibility in silos and technology has to play a role in managing and monitoring activity.

The goal here is not merely to improve KYC procedures but to stop financial crime wherever possible. Without their finance being legitimised by institutions without the right checks in place, human traffickers and corrupt politicians will find it more difficult to get away with their crimes.

Donald Gillies