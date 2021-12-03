Letters: Keep fighting the good fight

There is a need for more accessible infrastructure across the country. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

[Re: There is a wealth of talent in disabled entrepreneurs, Nov 1]

I read the article in Tuesday’s City A.M. by Josh Wintersgill and want to express my support for what he said.

This is an excellent follow up to Elena Siniscalco’s article on disabled access in the City last month.

Keep up the cheer leading of the disabled. Despite the idiotic laws these diabolic parliamentarians rush through nobody takes a blind bit of notice of them. Especially the 1995 Disabled Act.

The world is faster and more aggressive than ever now and the attitude of the selfish majority is clearly getting out of the way, I am first.

You only have to picture a queue at the supermarket; there is no scope for safely putting away your credit card or if you are slowly placing your goods in the bag. The cashiers as well as those behind you are equally culpable for pushing you on.

We need to teach both types of people and those who finance the disabled entrepreneurs to treat others with courtesy and confidence. How much fear there is now especially when it comes to this subject.

Once again what is the Minister of the Disabled doing? Who is he or she?

Keep fighting, keep the articles coming.

John Worthington