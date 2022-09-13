Letters: Don’t look to America for help

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Elizabeth II was Britain’s monarch, but she held together our bonds with America, yesterday]

It has been a long time since America was the country to come to our aid in World War II. They are a country, yes with significant economic might and relevance to global security, but for years now their shine has been waning.

It is telling that Americans often see Britain as a nation of waning importance, yet they are reluctant to see it in themselves.

The special relationship between the US and the UK was important, but mainly out of symbolism rather than any real economic benefits. We still do not have a free trade deal with the US, as was much promised during the Brexit referendum.

They have been insular to the nth degree and show no hint of beginning to look outwards again.

So our new monarch – and our politicians – should look to other countries, other partners we can turn to. Many of those should be in Europe and Asia, even the Middle East if we must. But we cannot simply rely blindly on the yanks to bail us out – they can barely bail themselves out.

Alexandra Wheater