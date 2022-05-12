Letters: Boeing at the crossroad

To survive, Boeing must refocus its efforts on high-quality engineering. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

[Re: Boeing turbulence continues as Air Lease says future of new jet at risk, May 10]

The fact that Air Lease Corp’s Executive Chairman has questioned Boeing’s 777X project seems to have further heaped pressure on an already beleaguered business.

While there are enough industry leaders who have renewed their faith in Boeing’s ability to get the 777X project off the ground, Steven Udvar-Hazy’s doubts lay bare the industry’s apprehensions with the American plane manufacturer. More so, this deepens uncertainty behind Boeing’s commitment to really get its act together as a business.

Boeing has long been criticised for the perceived abandonment of its commitment to engineering excellence. Experts have often condemned it over the past decade for the decrease in investment on research and development, typified by its struggles in the single-aisle market.

The chorus of disappointment around Boeing was further amplified with news that the business had decided to move its headquarters from Seattle to Washington DC, a move, aviation experts have commented, that could further hit morale of their commercial airline products team, an area that has rapidly lost ground to Airbus.

If there is a way to claw back the advantage the European manufacturer enjoys, it is through a renewed focus on engineering and by backing their main strength, that of producing safe, high-quality, and efficient aircraft.

Bhanu Choudhrie