Letters: An Israeli flavour of tech success

[Re: UK in talks with Israel for post-Brexit trade deal as £34bn contract up for grabs, July 20]

A new trade deal between Britain and Israel, focusing on the enormous potential in the latter’s services industry, will augment the UK’s booming tech scene through competition. The Israeli tech ecosystem, with over 6,000 active start-ups, is the ideal partner and a key part of the continued success of tech in the EMEA region.

Historic ties to the UK lay the foundation for the trust that is required for Free Trade Agreements – a mutual understanding that innovation can flow both ways and challenge businesses to step up their game. Improved market access and increased competition will enhance the whole start-up economy.

Small to medium enterprises will benefit from being able to sell their products and services in foreign markets without having to absorb high tariff costs. Through their success, the whole UK economy can succeed.

Tom Warren