UK in talks with Israel for post-Brexit trade deal with £34bn contract up for grabs

By:

Israelis hang out on Tel Aviv’s beach. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Britain and Israel are set to enter talks for a post-Brexit services trade deal to the tune of £78m per year.

Negotiations are being held between Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan  and the Israeli envoy, Tzipi Hotovely, today.

Trevelyan is looking to expand current arrangements for post-Brexit trade to include services exports, building on the current £5bn trade between the UK and often-named ‘Start-Up Nation’.

Most trade between Britain and Israel focuses on goods, with services just accounting for a third. 

In a bid to capitalise on Tel Aviv’s booming services industry, which has grown by 50 per cent in the last decade, and high-tech sector, which has produced global giants like Waze and eToro, Britain is set to commit £78m a year to the agreement. 

Among lucrative opportunities are procurement contracts worth £34bn for the Tel Aviv Metro, and expanding an Innovation Healthtech Gateway partnership between Leeds and Israel.

Trevelyan said: “The UK and Israel are both modern, hi-tech services superpowers, but our current trading relationship is based on an agreement from 1995, before smartphones, the internet and digitally delivered services transformed the global economy.

“We want a deal that will play to British strengths, while stimulating innovation and increasing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises across the UK. Combining the power of our economies in a revamped trade deal will boost trade, support jobs and help take our economic relationship to the next level.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.