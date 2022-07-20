UK in talks with Israel for post-Brexit trade deal with £34bn contract up for grabs

Israelis hang out on Tel Aviv’s beach. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Britain and Israel are set to enter talks for a post-Brexit services trade deal to the tune of £78m per year.

Negotiations are being held between Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and the Israeli envoy, Tzipi Hotovely, today.

Trevelyan is looking to expand current arrangements for post-Brexit trade to include services exports, building on the current £5bn trade between the UK and often-named ‘Start-Up Nation’.

Most trade between Britain and Israel focuses on goods, with services just accounting for a third.

In a bid to capitalise on Tel Aviv’s booming services industry, which has grown by 50 per cent in the last decade, and high-tech sector, which has produced global giants like Waze and eToro, Britain is set to commit £78m a year to the agreement.

Among lucrative opportunities are procurement contracts worth £34bn for the Tel Aviv Metro, and expanding an Innovation Healthtech Gateway partnership between Leeds and Israel.

Trevelyan said: “The UK and Israel are both modern, hi-tech services superpowers, but our current trading relationship is based on an agreement from 1995, before smartphones, the internet and digitally delivered services transformed the global economy.

“We want a deal that will play to British strengths, while stimulating innovation and increasing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises across the UK. Combining the power of our economies in a revamped trade deal will boost trade, support jobs and help take our economic relationship to the next level.”