Letters: 1 + 1 = too few good at maths

[Re: Terrible at times tables? Our reliance on fintechs doing our maths dents our income, Nov 28]

Maths used to be seen as something for boys; young women boasted of being “bad at maths”.

However, arithmetic, the stuff of primary school, is what is needed in every day life. Mathematics can be daunting and abstract for many, but it provides a life-long practical skill.

Read more Terrible at times tables? Our reliance on fintechs doing our maths dents our income

Addition, subtraction, multiplication, percentages. Price comparison exercises for children would inspire productive competitiveness in the classroom. Although I suspect many teachers would have to bring themselves up to the mark.

It seems to me the downturn came with the introduction of calculators, which were the equivalent of the smartphone today – designed by boys and coveted by boys in their early stages. A young cashier in Sainsbury’s expressed surprise when I had the money ready for two or three items; nothing to do with me, but it had not occurred to him that someone could do this without pressing a button.

J M Castles