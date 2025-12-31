Legendary Bowman can be punters’ Golden Knight

Hugh Bowman currently lies second in the Hong Kong Jockeys' Championship

LEGENDARY pilot Hugh Bowman, having visited the winners’ circle seven times in the past month, can keep the fire burning into the New Year, when he takes the ride on a host of winning chances on the Sha Tin card.

He climbs aboard talented but wayward galloper Crossboderpegasus, who makes his seasonal appearance for the John Size stable in division one of the Cha Kwo Ling Handicap (8.40am) over six furlongs.

The son of Rich Enuff, already touted to make his presence felt in the upcoming Four-Year-Old Classic Series, should make short-work of the company he meets here,

but a wide draw, and a tendency to hang under pressure, judged by his recent trial form, gives some cause for concern.

Bowman has more reliable chances on the card, starting with THE GOLDEN KNIGHT who is capable of overcoming a wide gate (12) in the Lei Muk Shue Handicap (7.35am) over a mile.

The Australian import has never had any luck in four of his five races in the city, notably when unable to see any daylight until too late when finishing behind Audacious Pursuit on his last start.

With the race tempo likely to be quick from the off, expect ‘Head Waiter’ Bowman to be in his element, delaying his challenge until halfway down the home straight, before pouncing and getting his head in front late on.

It is interesting Bowman discards well-fancied Six Pack, having ridden him in his last four races, in favour of the Caspar Fownes-trained CHARMING LEGEND, in the Chuk Yuen Handicap (9.15am) over seven furlongs.

Supporters of the five-year-old burnt their fingers badly when he was heavily supported from 20/1 down to 9/2, but got caught wide throughout his journey and was well beaten behind Smart Avenue last month.

That form can be ignored, and there is no better jockey than Bowman to secure compensation for both connections and supporters after that recent expensive defeat.

POINTERS

The Golden Knight 7.35am Sha Tin

Charming Legend 9.15am Sha Tin