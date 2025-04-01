Lee will be right at Home in the Liverpool Hurdle

Home By The Lee runs in the Liverpool Hurdle for Joseph O’Brien.

THERE weren’t many tougher beats at Cheltenham for me than HOME BY THE LEE, and I think he can have his day in the sun in the Liverpool Hurdle on Saturday (3.05pm).

I’d been all over Joseph O’Brien’s charge for the Stayers’ Hurdle and he was cruelly brought down in the race at an early stage.

He was none the worse for that mishap and is likely to arrive to this fresher than most of his rivals after barely having a race.

My other reasons for fancying him rather mirror those for Cheltenham – he’s been an improved horse this season, wears blinkers that work well for him and will have his preferred strong pace to run at.

He reopposes stout stayers Teahupoo and The Wallpark, but I think he might just have a touch of class to beat them on the day, and he’s a rocking each-way bet at 6/1.

It’s always nice to back the winner of the opening race on Grand National Day (1.20pm), and my eye is drawn MR HOPE STREET who I hope can get us off to a flyer.

He has been very consistent for Harry and Dan Skelton, finishing first or second in all of his starts this season, and he looks to have been kept for this race, having not run since the end of December.

That freshness angle is worth its weight in gold at the Grand National meeting, especially if you’re racing against those who had hard races at Cheltenham like Pertemps second Jeriko Du Reponet.

It pays to take heed when the Skeltons line one up for a big spring handicap, and while he’s not a wild price, the 6/1 available in places is a very fair offering.

