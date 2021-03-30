Landmark moment for Visa as USDC transferred on the Ethereum blockchain by Crypto.com

Crypto at a glance

The original Blade Runner was set in a fictional Los Angeles sometime in a futuristic 2019. It’s now two years on and there are still no flying cars, no replicants, and Harrison Ford doesn’t look anything like he was supposed to.

Disappointed? Don’t be. The Bitcoin price is at almost $60,000, US politicians are competing to be the most bullish on crypto, and VISA is settling payments in stablecoins.

No mid-air traffic collisions, no ultra-violent robots, and Harrison Ford is still pretty good looking anyway. This is the future. What a time to be alive!

It’s been a very positive start to the week indeed in the crypto markets. A strong weekend’s price action for Bitcoin looks to have carried into the new week, with the leading cryptocurrency rising to as high as $58,000 yesterday.

It’s now holding strong at that level, having received another boost yesterday with payment giant Visa’s announcement of a pilot program to support USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

There’s no direct link to Bitcoin, but the move represents another landmark in the ever-increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies by mainstream financial players. There’s certainly a far clearer correlation with Ethereum’s (ETH) strong performance yesterday, though.

The landmark cryptocurrency payment transaction was processed directly on the Ethereum blockchain with Crypto.com sending USDC to a Visa held account at Anchorage custody. ETH is currently changing hands at more than $1,800 for the first time in over a week. Can it sustain a push past $2,000 once more?

It’s green across the board today, with the vast majority of coins continuing to capitalise on the weekend’s gains. Solana (SOL) is the standout, having soared over 15% over the past 24 hours. Theta (THETA), meanwhile, is down 5% to $13.00, though it remains the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Can it sustain its recent gains or does the move indicate the beginner of downward momentum?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is $1,841,128,747,142 yesterday, up from $1,771,463,941,546 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 29 2021, at a price of $57,750.20 – down from $55,950.75 the day before. It’s now 23 days in a row that the price has closed above $50,000.

The daily high yesterday was $58,342.10 and the daily low was $55,139.34.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $5,922.04. In 2019, it closed at $4,098.37.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $1.088 trillion at time of writing, up from $1.044 trillion yesterday. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $10.807 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.382 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $59,100,973,394 according to CoinMarketCap, up from $47,737,385,419yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 57.66%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment is back in Greed again at 72, where it was yesterday.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 60.78. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 59.13. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“There’s absolutely a case for every balance sheet to have Bitcoin on it.” – Amrita Ahuja, CFO at payments company Square

What they said yesterday

Don’t mess with Texas…

Count me in as a crypto law proposal supporter.



It is increasingly being used for transactions and is beginning to go mainstream as an investment. (Fidelity, etc. trying to get Bitcoin ETF).



Texas should lead on this like we did with a gold depository. https://t.co/1z25mtgnmu — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 29, 2021

Welcome to the future…

And one more for luck…

Here's how Miami Mayor @FrancisSuarez reconciles his interest in Bitcoin, which some say has an outsized environmental impact, against his love for Miami and his desire to mitigate the effects of climate change there.



Do you think more mining in the US is the answer? pic.twitter.com/JAAk1NPSEu — Laura Shin (@laurashin) March 28, 2021

Will it stop them trying, though?

It is going to be hard for the government to ban bitcoin if all the states are racing to adopt it…. 😉 https://t.co/81TvL3XPX9 — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) March 29, 2021

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.