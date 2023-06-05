LaLiga unveil new branding as Spanish football league looks to future

Spanish football’s LaLiga has today announced a rework of their branding as the domestic competition steps up efforts to capitalise on global opportunities.

The league, which has traded in former sponsor Santander for EA Sports, has unveiled a new brand identity which sees a pair of Ls take the place of the old logo, which has been part of the competition in some form since 1993.

LaLiga is currently trying to weather a racism storm after repeated instances of abuse towards Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr was met with criticism of the winger from league president Javier Tebas.

The LaLiga season concluded last night but Barcelona wrapped up their first title since 2019 last month. The two major Madrid clubs made up the top three while Real Sociedad completed the top four, all of whom qualify for the Champions League next season.

The new, simpler branding is accompanied by the slogan “The Power of our Futbol”. Ángel Fernández, head of global brand and strategy at LaLiga, said: “Over the past 10 years we have taken on the responsibility to inspire people through the positive values of our sport, something we consistently demonstrate through our clubs, our fans and our entire ecosystem of competitions and related activities.

“The new brand is a symbol of this change, the representation of “The Power of our Futbol,” with which we want to reaffirm the pride of being part of a competition that inspires us all and helps us to grow as people and as a society.”

The Vinicius saga has been a recent stain on the competition, with Tebas having to contact sponsors in the aftermath of the winger being subjected to racist abuse at his team’s fixture against Valencia last month. The 22-year-old later said the league “belongs to the racists”.

“We contacted them [sponsors], as we have in the past when we had reputational problems with Spanish football,” Tebas said last month. “Many years ago with the arrest of the president of the Spanish federation there was a problem which was delicate. Of course this problem is a lot worse, but we have got in touch with all of our sponsors and we explained to them exactly what we’re doing in our fight against racism.”

It is understood that LaLiga is working alongside political channels to see whether there is scope for having more control over the process which is used to respond to issues such as racism.