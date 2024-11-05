Ladbible and Onthebeach founders back investor led by Steven Bartlett’s former business partner

Fearless Adventures has been backed by the founders of Ladbible and Onthebeach.

The founders of Ladbible and Onthebeach have backed a venture capital firm that is led by the former business partner of Dragons’ Den star, Steven Bartlett.

Solly Solomou, the chief executive of Manchester-headquartered Ladbible Group, has invested in Wilmslow-based Fearless Adventures alongside Onthebeach’s Simon Cooper, who will become its chairman.

Solomou has invested through his London-based family office, Solo.

Fearless Adventures is run by managing partner Dominic McGregor who co-founded the business alongside David Newns and Charlie Yates in 2021.

McGregor made his fortune after co-founding Social Chain in Manchester alongside Steven Bartlett.

The seven-figure investment comes after the business secured funding from Steve Oliver, the co-founder and CEO of Musicmagpie, at the start of 2022.

At the time, James Cox, co-founder of Simba Sleep and tech-entrepreneur Alex Packham also backed Fearless Adventures.

Fearless Adventures’ portfolio includes Pets Purest, Swim Society, Shipster, WalkSafe, Foudys and Miniml.

At the start of 2024, the firm launched a £5m fund with the aim to invest in up to 12 businesses in the next 18 months.

Its maiden EIS growth fund is focused on backing e-commerce and technology companies over the net year and a half.

Warm words from Ladbible and Onthebeach founders

McGregor said: “We are thrilled to welcome Simon Cooper and Solly Solomou to the Fearless Adventures family.

“Their investment and involvement are strong endorsements of our vision and potential.

“With their guidance, we are confident in our ability to drive growth, innovation, and success in our

sector.”

Cooper, who stepped down as CEO of Manchester-headquartered Onthebeach in 2023, added: “I am excited to be part of Fearless Adventures and support its dynamic team.

“The company’s innovative approach and commitment to excellence align perfectly with my values and experience.

“I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth.”

Solomou said: “Fearless Adventures is at the forefront of its industry, and I am delighted to be part of its journey.

“The team’s passion and dedication are truly inspiring, and I believe we can achieve great things together.”