The venture capitalists with a ‘shared vision to positively impact the world’

Dominic McGregor, David Newns and Charlie Yates of Fearless Adventures.

A group of venture capitalists have launched a £5m fund with the aim to invest in up to 12 businesses in the next 18 months.

Fearless Adventures was launched towards the end of 2021 by David Newns, Charlie Yates and Dominic McGregor, who had previously co-founded Social Chain alongside Steven Bartlett.

The company, which is based in Wilmslow, Cheshire, is backed by investors including musicMagpie boss Steve Oliver as well as the founders of Samba Sleep and Living Ventures.

Its portfolio includes Pets Purest, Swim Society, Shipster, WalkSafe, Foudys and Miniml.

Its maiden EIS growth fund is focused on backing e-commerce and technology companies over the net year and a half.

Mr Newns said: “We’re hugely excited to launch our first EIS fund, this allows fans of Fearless an exciting opportunity to invest in the next set of incredible businesses that we will welcome into the fearless portfolio.”

Steve Oliver, group CEO at musicMagpie, added: “From the first time I met the team, I recognised our shared vision to positively impact the world by investing responsibly and with a ‘value-add’ mentality.

“The launch of our first EIS fund cements our commitment to helping businesses to grow and flourish.”

Emma Tapper, co-founder at Miniml , said: “The ethos of the Fearless Adventures team aligns perfectly with ours, especially their drive to challenge the status quo and do things differently.

“With new product launches lined up, and our team and network of stockists growing fast, the Fearless Adventures’ investment and support has added real value to what we do.”