ForexBrokers.com Celebrates 10 Years of Unbiased Reviews, Announces 2026 Annual Award Winners

ForexBrokers.com, a global authority on currency trading and broker reviews, today announced the winners of the 2026 Annual Awards. This release marks a major milestone: the 10th anniversary of the ForexBrokers.com Annual Awards.

For ten years, ForexBrokers.com has stood by a simple commitment: unbiased, data-driven reviews that put the reader first. Integrity remains the core of our process. Brokers cannot pay to receive an Annual Award, nor can they buy their way to the top of our rankings. The Annual Awards represent the culmination of a full year of hands-on testing and data collection to identify the brokers that are pushing the industry forward.

Steven Hatzakis, Global Director of Online Broker Research, Partner, has led the research team through this decade of industry evolution.

“Reaching our tenth year is a proud moment, and our mission to bring transparency to this expanding market remains unchanged,” said Steven Hatzakis, Global Director of Online Broker Research. “This year, it was exciting to see brokers modernize frameworks, roll out APIs, and begin integrating generative AI. Innovation leveled up across the industry, from short-form content to prediction markets, and we are thrilled to recognize the firms delivering better technology and safer trading experiences.”

Taking the top honor for 2026, #1 Overall Broker, is IG. To view the full rankings, visit the 2026 Annual Awards page.

About ForexBrokers.com

Founded in 2016, ForexBrokers.com is a leading provider of independent forex broker reviews and ratings. Over the last ten years, we have helped millions of traders find the best broker for their needs. Through proprietary tools and thousands of hours of testing, we make it easier – and safer – to find, compare, and choose a forex broker.

About Reink Media Group

Reink Media Group, LLC (RMG) is a privately held Michigan-based company founded in 2009, with a mission to provide financial education and advice that puts people before profits. RMG properties include StockBrokers.com, UK.StockBrokers.com, and ForexBrokers.com.

RMG and each of its domains are B Corp™ certified. For more information, visit ReinkMedia.com.

