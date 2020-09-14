Labour leader Keir Starmer in self-isolation ahead of key Brexit debate

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into self-isolation after a member of his household showed Covid-19 symptoms.

“The member of his household has now had a test,” a Labour spokeswoman said.

“In line with National Health Service guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

It means the Labour leader will be unable to speak at a key debate in parliament this afternoon as MPs debate the government’s internal market bill.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to field questions from MPs over the proposed legislation, which the government has admitted would breach the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Starmer, who is not believed to have symptoms, was informed of the developments after appearing on LBC radio this morning.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister has spoken to the leader of the opposition this morning and gave best wishes to him and his family.”

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband will step in for Starmer and give the opening speech for Labour in this afternoon’s debate.

Last week Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg went into self-isolation after one of his children showed symptoms of the virus.

It is not clear whether Nick Ferrari or other staff at LBC will be forced to self-isolate following this morning’s interview.