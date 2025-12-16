Kylian Mbappe wins £53m payout from Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe and PSG had been suing each other since his departure for Real Madrid in 2024

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain have been ordered to pay Kylian Mbappe €60m (£53m) after he won a legal dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses.

Mbappe had been claiming €263m (£231m) from PSG, who counter-sued the France captain for €240m (£211m), following his acrimonious move to Real Madrid in summer 2024.

A French labour court awarded damages relating to three months of salary and bonuses due under a bumper contract signed by Mbappe in 2023.

“We are satisfied with this ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid,” said Mbappe’s lawyer, Frederique Cassereau.

“This judgement confirms that commitments entered into must be honoured. It restores a simple truth: even in the professional football industry, labour law applies to everyone.

“Mr Mbappe, for his part, scrupulously respected his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years, right up to the final day.”

PSG may appeal Mbappe ruling

PSG said they noted the judgment but would reserve the right to appeal the decision by the Paris labour court.

“Paris Saint-Germain has always acted in good faith and with integrity, and will continue to do so,” the European champions added.

“The club is now looking to the future, based on unity and collective success, and wishes the player the best for the rest of his career.”

Mbappe, 26, and PSG had been locked in a bitter legal battle since the final days of his seven-year spell at the club, for whom he scored 162 goals in 178 games.

His departure signalled the end of a galactico era at PSG that also saw the Qatar-owned club sign star names such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Last season Luis Enrique’s youthful side won the Champions League for the first time, thrashing Inter Milan 4-0 in the final, and claimed their 11th domestic title in 13 years.