Kerr-ching: First British athlete signs up for Johnson’s lucrative Grand Slam Track

Team GB star Kerr is a double world champion and the second athlete to join Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track

Olympic medal hopeful Josh Kerr has become the first Team GB athlete to sign up to Michael Johnson’s new big-money series, Grand Slam Track.

Kerr, the reigning world champion over 1500m, joins US hurdler Sydney McLaughlin in committing to the annual competition, which is set to start next year

Johnson has raised $30m in funding for Grand Slam Track, which will feature 48 contracted “Racers” competing in four Grand Slam events throughout the summer.

“Making this announcement today is incredibly exciting for me,” said Kerr, who won bronze at the last Olympics and is also the 3000m world indoor champion.

“Grand Slam Track is the future for this sport and I’m buzzing to be the first British Racer signed to the league.

“Getting to work with Michael, a great of the sport, is awesome. He wants to shake things up and change this game for the better.

“He has put us athletes at the forefront of all his decisions in creating the league. I can’t wait to get racing in the Slams and to put on a performance for all track fans around the world.”

Athletes will take part in two events at each Grand Slam, with Scot Kerr likely to be in the Long Distance category, which comprises the 3000m and 5000m.

Grand Slam Track has a prize pot of $12.6m every year, in addition to base fees and appearance money paid to its athletes. Category winners of each Slam get $100,000.

“I am excited to announce Josh Kerr as a GST Racer, and add such a talented competitor to our roster,” said four-time Olympic champion Johnson, the league’s founder and commissioner.

“Josh will show the world his incredible speed at the Olympics this summer, but we already know he is one of the fastest men on this planet.

“We want to have a diverse, international roster of talent for our four Slams, and having Josh on board is a hugely important announcement for our league.”