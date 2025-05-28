Rio Ferdinand to quit TNT Sports after Champions League final

Footballer-turned-pundit Rio Ferdinand will quit TNT Sports after the Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan on Saturday.

The former Manchester United centre-back joined then-BT Sports a decade ago and has been a key face for the broadcaster, which is now TNT Sports, during its time hosting the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and other football competitions.

It is understood that the two parties are parting amicably, with the 46-year-old looking to focus on his own business interests.

“After 10 incredible years I have made the difficult decision to step away from TNT Sports after the Champions League final,” Ferdinand said. “Since retiring from football, it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade for sports fans watching on BT Sport and TNT Sports.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous support from the team behind the scenes, whose hard work often goes unseen but has been essential to our success.”

It is understood that the door has been left ajar for a potential return for the 81-cap England international.

It was announced last month that TNT Sports lost almost £190m during its latest financial year, posting a pre-tax loss of £187.5m for the 12 months to 31 July 2024 despite an increase in advertising revenue.

Ferdinand on the move

“To everyone at TNT Sports,” he concluded, “we have a brilliant end to the season to look forward to on Saturday and for now all focus will be on what I think could go down as one of the great European finals.

“The network continues to thrive with more rights than ever, and I look forward to following its progress and the exciting future that lies ahead.

“As I turn the page to the next chapter, I carry with me countless memories. I am excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents and my other business interests.

“Thank you once again for everything.”