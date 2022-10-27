Just Stop… the City: Activists bring Square Mile to a halt with rush hour protest

Just Stop Oil demonstrators bring the Square Mile to a halt with their Mansion House protest.

Just Stop Oil protestors brought the City of London to a standstill during rush hour, as activists glued themselves to the roads around Mansion House.

Protestors launched the action on the junction of Cannon St, Queen Victoria St and Garlick Hill at 9am as City workers were commuting.

City Police surrounded the Just Stop Oil activists who glued themselves to the tarmac, while eight of their supporters locked on to each other.

The incident marks Just Stop Oil‘s 27th day of action, with previous incidents leading to hundreds of activists being arrested for crimes including criminal damage.

The group is demanding the government halts oil and gas licences, with two held yesterday for daubing orange paint on high-end car showrooms in Mayfair.

Earlier this month TFL said it would seek an injunction against the group for the disruption caused.

One Just Stop Oil activist who took part in the demonstration was Tommy Burnett, 30, a taxi driver who said he participated because “the status quo needs to change; we cannot continue using fossil fuels when we know it is causing increasingly severe weather and making areas of the world uninhabitable.

The City of London Police have been asked about arrests.

